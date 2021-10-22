Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Hines is described as a white male, 5’11 and 180 pounds. Police say he has brown hair and brown...
Police need your help tracking down Blackman Twp. homicide suspect
Numerous credit card skimmers were found during the blitz, including in Lansing and East Lansing.
Numerous credit card skimmers found during blitz
Human remains found in mid-Michigan soybean field have been identified
The driver of a motorcycle that hit a tree in Orangeville Township has died from his injuries.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries

Latest News

Joyful Dogs
Joyful Dogs
Volcano Experiment
Volcano Experiment
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Modern Woodmen
Modern Woodmen
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case