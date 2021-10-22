City demanding apartments to be brought up to code

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in a South Lansing apartment complex are living in deplorable conditions. The city is forcing Rivershell Apartments to get up to code with violations on every building.

Contractors were making repairs at the complex Friday.

“The last couple weeks they’ve been really busy,” said Freeman Lucas, who’s a caretaker for one of the tenants.

Lansing put pink tags on all 244 apartments a month ago because the complex hasn’t complied with past rental inspections. The city told News 10 it’s working to get a judge to order the property to get everything fixed.

Lucas said he hopes this is a wake-up call for the owners.

“I hope they get their act together. The last landlords were a lot better at taking care of stuff,” said Lucas.

Beztak took over managing the complex in 2019. A spokeswoman told News 10 they meet with the city weekly to update inspectors on improvements around the property, and called the issues “standard” in property management.

She said they’re working through a list, but wouldn’t share what work still needs to be done to get the pink tags removed.

Friday was the deadline is the city gave the apartment complex to get every apartment up to code. And from the street, you could see windows are boarded up and damaged roofs.

“It takes a while for them to come around after you put in a request,” said Lucas.

The Lansing Housing Commission has 19 voucher holders living in these apartments. Executive director Douglas Fleming said buildings get pink-tagged often.

He said the commission will help families find another home if they ask, but it’s frustrating landlords don’t keep their properties up to code.

“It’s frustrating that it ever happens, I think one of the things to note it’s not just large buildings the media talks about, there are a lot of single-family homes that get pink tagged on a regular basis,” said Fleming.

The property has violations going back to 2005, this is the third one this year. The city has also taken Woodside Meadows and other apartments up to court after they failed code inspections.

