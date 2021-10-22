Additional sites planned for City of Benton Harbor water distribution

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Benton Harbor City Commission has declared a local state of emergency because of a high lead count in the water. The timeline to get the lead out of the city’s water system is 18 months.

Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

This action is part of an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. This collaborative effort includes the City of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department, local community organizations, MDHHS and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Home delivery started

Efforts to support homebound residents and those without transportation began this week. This is for Benton Harbor residents who are homebound or have no access to transportation to pick up water. To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, residents can contact 211.

Updated water distribution sites

(God’s Household of Faith canceled its commitment to distribute water Friday afternoon, though bottled water was delivered to the site and was ready to be distributed.)

Saturday, Oct. 23

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Please be aware that the Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church previously publicized from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, was mistakenly identified as a distribution site. No water is being distributed there on Saturday.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Self-service)

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon-2 p.m.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

