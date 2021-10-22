Advertisement

10-digit dialing goes into effect on Sunday

This impacts any cell phones and landlines with the four area codes.
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be a substantial change for some people in Michigan when it comes to their phone numbers.

Four area codes in the state will need to switch to 10-digit dialing this Sunday. This will require you to include your area code when dialing out all local calls.

The 989-area code, which includes St Johns and Owosso among others, is just one of the area codes to be affected by the change.

This is requirement is happening to prepare for the new number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that the hotline’s new number would be 988 starting in July 2022.

Any area codes in Michigan with the 988 prefix will need to switch to ten-digit dialing. This impacts cell phones and landlines with area codes 989, 810, 906, and 616. It will not change your phone number, but if you dial a seven-digit number after Sunday, the call won’t be completed.

Customers are being encouraged to check what’s linked to their phone number.

“If they have medical devices tied with it, if they have their fire alarm systems tied with it, if they’re a business and if their website just has their local digit number, they need to make sure that they’re reviewing all those,” said Ryan Mcanany, Michigan Public Service Commission director.

There are a few days before the change happens, but customers with any questions are being encouraged to call their service providers or visit the FCC website.

