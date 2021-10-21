Advertisement

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shows high effectiveness, companies say

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pfizer and BioNTech said studies show its vaccine booster is doing a great job of boosting protection against COVID-19.

In Phase 3 results released Thursday, the companies said its booster showed “a relative vaccine efficacy of 95.6%” when compared to those vaccine recipients who did not receive a booster.

The trial evaluated the effectiveness and safety of the booster dose in more than 10,000 individuals 16 years of age and older. No safety concerns were identified in this study.

The study will be submitted to peer review as well as review by health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Pfizer booster was authorized for emergency use for some Pfizer vaccine recipients on Sept. 22. Boosters were cleared for people 65 years and older, adults with high risk of severe infection and those whose jobs put them at risk.

On Wednesday, the Pfizer booster was also cleared for emergency use for those who received Moderna and J&J vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
Michigan State Police helicopter
Deputies find human remains in mid-Michigan soybean field
Michigan State University Police
MSU PD, deputy chief part ways
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

Latest News

A wild chase involving a driver of a BMW and sheriff's deputies from two North Carolina...
Police chase ends when suspect crashes into school bus full of kids
A Chicago police officer's gun accidentally discharged, wounding two other officers.
Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
President Joe Biden said that it's important to take care of seniors in remarks in Scranton,...
White House changing ideas on how to pay for $2 trillion plan