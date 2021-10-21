Advertisement

Owosso asking residents to complete water line survey

Owosso asking residents to let them know which water lines they have in their homes.
By Markie Heideman
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Owosso is asking residents to fill out a survey indicating what water line they have in their home.

The three types of water lines include lead, iron, copper and plastic.

The city says it’s a requirement by EGLE that they collect this information. You can take the survey here.

If you are unable to identify which lead line you have, you can contact the city and an inspector will come to your home and identify it for you.

