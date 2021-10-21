Advertisement

Numerous credit card skimmers found during blitz

Drivers and gas station customers are urged to be vigilant with bank and credit account monitoring.
Numerous credit card skimmers were found during the blitz, including in Lansing and East Lansing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - During a recent, routine inspection onslaught, weights and measures inspectors with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) found several credit card skimmers placed inside gas pumps.

The devices cannot be seen outside the pump and are found inside where they make a copy of the consumer’s card information.

“These criminals continue to try and use gas pumps to commit theft and steal your personal information for fraudulent use. These inspections are just another way MDARD is protecting Michigan consumers at the pump,” said Gary McDowell, MDARD Director. “Kudos to our weights and measures staff for their vigilance in protecting consumers’ pocketbooks and personal identification.”

The skimmers were found at the following locations:

  • Admiral, 3221 Division S., Wyoming
  • Admiral, 5342 Westnedge, Portage
  • Sunoco, 40200 Michigan Ave., Canton
  • Admiral, 4315 Chicago Drive, Grandville
  • Mobil, 1396 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti
  • Sunoco, 5843 S. Martin Luther King, Lansing
  • Mobil, 1500 Haslett Rd, East Lansing
  • FlexxMart, 496 Main St. Belleville

“Criminals who engage in this type of illegal activity exploit and manipulate the very technology that we depend on to conduct secure financial transactions in the retail marketplace,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “The FBI and its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting consumers, businesses, and financial institutions from fraud schemes conducted by criminal enterprises like this one.”

Some station owners are proactive in protecting their customers from being a victim.

“The station owners had security measures in place to protect their patrons such as security tape,” added Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s Lab Division Director. “Unfortunately, the thieves cut, broke, or removed the tape. It is important that both the stations and customers remain vigilant at the pump when using a bank or credit card.”

If you believe your information may have been compromised, MDRAD advises you to contact your banking institution immediately.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

