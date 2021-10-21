In My View: Lions’ QB woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Already, less than half a season in for the Detroit Lions, there are issues going forward in turning the team around. The Detroit media is already speculating about how the Lions will fix their quarterback issues long-term, assuming Jared Goff is not the answer.

It never used to be a problem the past dozen years with Matthew Stafford clearly holding down the fort.

Now, amongst all the problems, add quarterback to the list and, in my view, the Lions’ issues moving forward are bigger than what they ever were when Stafford was around.

