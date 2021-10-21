Motorcyclist dies from injuries

Advertisement

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The driver of a motorcycle that hit a tree in Orangeville Township has died from his injuries.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 16, on 9 Mile Road near Marsh Road.

Preliminary investigation showed the motorcycle driver, later identified as Riley James Campbell, 28, was traveling Easton 9 Mile when he lost control and went off the road. He was ejected off the motorcycle and struck a tree.

First responders found Campbell unresponsive and performed CPR before he was airlifted to an area hospital.

Campbell was not wearing a helmet while driving and investigators say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

