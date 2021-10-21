Learning more about the new location for the Greater Lansing Food Bank

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Greater Lansing Food Bank has a new facility in Bath Township that is helping to provide food to families in seven counties in the Mid-Michigan area.

Find out more about how you can sign up to receive food donations and how you can volunteer to help the Greater Lansing Food Bank. They’re expected to be extremely busy during the holidays and would love your help!

