Lansing schools say graffiti threat not credible

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School officials at Lansing Eastern on Wednesday scrambled after a threat was discovered written on a bathroom wall. Students already had the day off for a staff development day.

A spokesperson for the Lansing School District, Robert Kolt, told News 10 that the school has investigated and determined that the threat was not credible.

“The school is aware of the graffiti on the bathroom wall,” Kolt said. “The school did a thorough investigation, found that it was written on Tuesday at the latest, and found the threat to not be credible.”

Classes have since resumed as normal.

