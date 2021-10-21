Advertisement

Human remains found in mid-Michigan soybean field have been identified

(State of Michigan)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities found human remains in a mid-Michigan soybean field Wednesday. Barry County deputies said they found the remains in Maple Grove near a missing woman’s car.

Deputies aided by a Michigan State Police helicopter found the car, and police dogs subsequently found the remains.

Now, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains as belonging to Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, last seen July 21. A friend reported her missing five days later.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
Michigan State University Police
MSU PD, deputy chief part ways
The driver of a motorcycle that hit a tree in Orangeville Township has died from his injuries.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries

Latest News

The senior runner is one of the fastest in Mid-Michigan.
EL RUNNER PASSING OPPONENTS, ANXIETY
Benton Harbor needs money for lead pipe replacement
Benton Harbor needs money for lead pipe replacement
Fire Safety Month
Fire Safety Month
sd
Karen Wey
fd
GLFB LIVE PART 1