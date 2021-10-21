Human remains found in mid-Michigan soybean field have been identified

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities found human remains in a mid-Michigan soybean field Wednesday. Barry County deputies said they found the remains in Maple Grove near a missing woman’s car.

Deputies aided by a Michigan State Police helicopter found the car, and police dogs subsequently found the remains.

Now, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office has identified the remains as belonging to Rachel Lynn Hazen, 41, last seen July 21. A friend reported her missing five days later.

The incident remains under investigation.

