Fries with that exam? MSU profs asked to help with food

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan State University is short of help and pleading with staff to volunteer in campus dining halls.

MSU’s residential services department has already asked 132 full-time employees to work eight hours a week, but it’s apparently not enough. Vennie Gore, a senior vice president, says evenings and weekends are critical times.

Devin Silvia is director of undergraduate studies in MSU’s computational math department. He says the request is “astounding.”

Silvia says he wants students to have a good experience, but he feels he’s already doing it in his regular job.

