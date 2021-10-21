Fire safety tips and reminders for Fire Prevention Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a fire, mere seconds can mean the difference between a safe escape and a tragedy. Fire safety education isn’t just for school children. Teenagers, adults, and the elderly are also at risk in fires, making it important for every member of the community to take some time every October during Fire Prevention Month to make sure they understand how to stay safe in case of a fire.

The Lansing Fire Department says it’s important to make sure you have working smoke detectors throughout your home.

LFD recommends changing the batteries in your smoke alarm every 6 months. There are 10-year smoke alarms that have a built-in 10-year battery, which eliminates the need for battery replacements for the life of the alarms or there are even hardwired alarms with a battery backup, for protection during power outages.

It is recommended you test your alarms at least once a month to ensure they are working properly. If your smoke alarms are powered by a nine-volt battery, the battery should be replaced every 6 months, while the detector itself should be replaced once every 10 years.

Now is the time to check your carbon monoxide detectors. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless gas. Because you can’t see, taste or smell it, carbon monoxide can kill you before you know it’s there. Exposure to lower levels over time can make you sick. LFD says to install carbon monoxide alarms outside each sleeping area, inside each bedroom and on every level of the home, including the basement.

Fire extinguishers are also important. You’ll want to check the date of manufacture before use to make sure the fire extinguisher is still functional. Most fire extinguishers need to be refilled or refurbished every 10 years. Take the time to check your fire extinguishers on a monthly basis in case you need to use it unexpectedly.

As we head into cooler month, LFD also suggests to be aware of your heating equipment like fireplaces, furnaces, and space heaters to make sure they are all working properly.

