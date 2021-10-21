Advertisement

Drug take back event aims to get rid of expired, dangerous meds

By Amy Lyman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Old prescriptions left in your medicine cabinet can be dangerous. Experts say they can lead to accidental poisoning and in some cases death, and so the US Drug Enforcement Administration is holding a drug take back day this weekend.

This Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can bring old prescription drugs to the State Police post on Canal St. in Lansing or the Grand Ledge Police Department.

From 10 a.m. until noon, Ionia County has four locations for drop off; the Belding, Lake Odessa, and Portland Police Departments as well as the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office. In St Johns, you can take drugs to the St Johns Police Department or the Kroger on US-127. To find a location near you, head to THIS LINK.

Karen Wey
