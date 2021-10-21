Advertisement

Barry Co. crash leaves two injured

It’s the second serious accident in Orangeville Twp. in four days.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Orangeville Township on Wednesday night.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Guernsey Lake Road near South Norris Road.

Investigators found a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Guernsey Lake Road when it left the road and hit a tree to the right.

The truck was being driven by a 32-year-old male from Delton and a 32-year-old female passenger from Nashville (Mi.). The female was airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The driver was also transported to a local hospital.

The names of both are being withheld as the investigation continues.

It’s the second serious accident in Orangeville Twp. in four days. On Saturday, Oct. 16, a 28-year-old motorcyclist went off the road on 9 Mile at Marsh before hitting a tree. He later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
Michigan State Police helicopter
Deputies find human remains in mid-Michigan soybean field
Michigan State University Police
MSU PD, deputy chief part ways
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

Latest News

Numerous credit card skimmers were found during the blitz, including in Lansing and East Lansing.
Numerous credit card skimmers found during blitz
This is the Volvo logo on a wheel on a 2019 S90 T6 AWD Inscription automobile on display at the...
Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags
The driver of a motorcycle that hit a tree in Orangeville Township has died from his injuries.
Motorcyclist dies from injuries
Janet Boyd of Jackson stands in her newly acquired lot.
City of Jackson sells 100th vacant side lot