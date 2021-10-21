Barry Co. crash leaves two injured

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are injured following a single-vehicle crash in Orangeville Township on Wednesday night.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Guernsey Lake Road near South Norris Road.

Investigators found a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Guernsey Lake Road when it left the road and hit a tree to the right.

The truck was being driven by a 32-year-old male from Delton and a 32-year-old female passenger from Nashville (Mi.). The female was airlifted to a local hospital where she is listed in critical condition. The driver was also transported to a local hospital.

The names of both are being withheld as the investigation continues.

It’s the second serious accident in Orangeville Twp. in four days. On Saturday, Oct. 16, a 28-year-old motorcyclist went off the road on 9 Mile at Marsh before hitting a tree. He later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.