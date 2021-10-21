Attorney that sued MI over lead in water sues MS over same

JACKSON, Miss. (WILX) - Corey Stern, the attorney who sued the state of Michigan over lead in Flint’s drinking water, has now filed suit in Mississippi. He’s accusing the City of Jackson of knowing about lead problems and not fixing them.

The federal lawsuit accuses the city of knowing about lead problems in its well system since 2013, one year before even the Flint water crisis began. It contends the city then that year switched to using Pearl River surface water with higher lead levels as a drinking source. After that was discovered, the suit claims the city returned to the unfixed well system.

“Rather than Jackson or anyone at the state of Mississippi telling the residents of Jackson, ‘Hey, guys, 20-second time out, your kids are drinking poisoned water,’ they silently and quietly switched back to the well water without treating that water anyway as it should have been treated in the first instance,” Stern said.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 600 children against the city, the state department of health and city officials. The mayor’s office declined to comment at this time, stating that it is a legal matter.

