Whitmer announces $32M to fight crime by funding police retention, recruitment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen proposed a $32 million investment to ensure law enforcement officers will receive the training and resources they need to successfully fight crime.

The proposal is part of a larger $75 million MI Safe Communities outline the governor laid out in July, which would apply federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to reduce crime and keep families safe by tackling the court backlog, increasing resources available to law enforcement, and enriching communities by making investments in jobs programs, counseling, and education.

“We have to work together to fund police and reduce crime because every Michigander in every community deserves to live safely,” said Gov. Whitmer. “As a former prosecutor, keeping families safe is a top priority, and the MI Safe Communities framework will help law enforcement officers do their jobs more effectively. I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community.”

“This represents the first of many necessary steps designed to give communities and law enforcement the resources they need to provide Michiganders the safety they deserve,” said Rob Figurski, President of the Michigan Association of Police Organizations.

The money will go to local, county, and state agencies.

“Any money spent on making the public safer is money well-spent,” said Matt Saxton, Executive Director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association. “We look forward to learning more about these grants for law enforcement services, recruitment, and retention.”

The $32 million investment will go to communities with the highest increases in violent crime. It has four pieces:

Retention and Recruitment ($20 million)

Grants up to $10,000 per officer to help local law enforcement departments and correctional facilities retain qualified, experienced personnel, and grants up to $10,000 to recruit or retain future officers enrolled in police academy training programs or new officers who have completed at least 2 years at a department.

Professional Development and Training ($4.5 million)

Funds professional development and enhanced training for current law enforcement and correctional officers and forgive educational debt of recent hires with a matching grant of $5,000, totaling up to $10,000 per eligible officer.

Mental Health ($4.5 million)

Creates a grant program offering behavioral health services for law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, dispatchers, and local corrections officers.

This investment will build on continuing efforts from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to set up an officer mental wellness initiative.

Solving Violent Crime ($3 million)

Provides grants to local law enforcement departments to hire homicide detectives or other line staff focused on investigating and solving violent crime. This would drive down homicide clearance rates in Michigan cities, which are currently some of the worst nationwide.

In all four pieces, no department would be eligible for more than 10% of the total funds for a single department receiving funding.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

MI Safe Communities

The $32 million investment Governor Whitmer laid out today to ensure law enforcement and corrections departments are equipped to do their jobs was the result of hundreds of conversations the governor and her team had with law enforcement officers, community leaders, faith leaders, and families over several months. Based on those conversations, the governor announced the three-pillar, $75 million MI Safe Communities framework in July.

MI Safe Communities would:

Invest more money into Michigan’s police departments to strengthen training policies and programs and foster collaboration between the Michigan State Police and local departments on specialty services.

Increase the number of visiting judges with funding for prosecution and defense to tackle the backlog of criminal cases that has piled up during the pandemic, to protect the rights of defendants to appear in person and help the justice system operate more efficiently while maintaining public safety.

Make comprehensive investments to expand opportunity through Michigan’s education, jobs, and justice system including Collaborative Community Violence Intervention Programs, counseling, peer support, mediation, and social services to hospital patients recovering from violent injuries and prevent further violence and injuries.

Gov. Whitmer will make additional announcements on MI Safe Communities in the coming weeks.

Funding Law Enforcement

Since taking office, the governor has signed budget bills delivering $1.4 billion to local governments to help them fund local police, fire departments, and emergency medical services. She has also delivered $40 million in COVID hazard pay for local officers and first-responders and over $10 million premium pay for MSP troopers. These dollars help ensure police are better equipped to fight crime today and have the resources to fight crime tomorrow.

Budget

Last month, the governor signed the Fiscal Year 2022 budget bill that delivers more resources to state police to help them hire more troopers and expand and improve training. The latest budget also invests in 911 system upgrades and delivers on the kitchen-table fundamental issues that make our communities stronger: putting 167,000 Michiganders on a tuition-free path to higher-education or skills training, expanding low or no-cost childcare to 105,000 kids, repairing or replacing 100 bridges while creating 2,500 jobs, and more.

Earlier this year, Gov. Whitmer and the legislature worked together and passed the largest significant education investment in state history, closing the funding gap between schools in Michigan and including a historic amount of resources for schools to hire more nurses, counselors, and social workers. Early investments in mental and social health help reduce crime in the long run.

“Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”

