Surgery For Mets’ Carrasco

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter. Mets medical director David Altchek operated yesterday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The 34-year-old Carrasco was obtained by the Mets from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn’t make his season debut until July 30. Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.

