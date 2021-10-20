Statewide unemployment dropped in September

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s jobless rate decreased slightly by a tenth of a percentage point in September to 4.6 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The statewide employment total advanced by 16,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by 4,000. Michigan’s labor force increased by 12,000 last month, according to MDTMB. At the beginning of September, the extra $300 unemployment payments ended for Michiganders.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. recorded a large reduction of four-tenths of a percentage point in September to 4.8 percent. Over the past year, both the U.S. jobless rate and the Michigan rate fell significantly.

“Michigan’s labor market was stable in September,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The unemployment rate and payroll job counts both showed minimal change over the month.”

Michigan’s September unemployment rate was above pre-pandemic levels.

Michigan’s September 2021 employment level remained 226,000, or 4.8 percent, below the February 2020 pre-pandemic total. Total unemployment in the state was 36,000 or 19.4 percent, higher than the February 2020 level. The September 2021 jobless rate of 4.6 percent was above the pre-pandemic rate of 3.7 percent.

Part of the reason why unemployment declined in September was because the Detroit region unemployment rate declined as well. The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s seasonally adjusted September jobless rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent. The Detroit region employment level increased by 12,000, while unemployment receded by 4,000, resulting in a workforce gain of 8,000 since August.

Joblessness in the Detroit metro area has declined significantly since September 2020.

