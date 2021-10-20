Advertisement

Statewide unemployment dropped in September

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s jobless rate decreased slightly by a tenth of a percentage point in September to 4.6 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The statewide employment total advanced by 16,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by 4,000. Michigan’s labor force increased by 12,000 last month, according to MDTMB. At the beginning of September, the extra $300 unemployment payments ended for Michiganders.

The unemployment rate in the U.S. recorded a large reduction of four-tenths of a percentage point in September to 4.8 percent. Over the past year, both the U.S. jobless rate and the Michigan rate fell significantly.

“Michigan’s labor market was stable in September,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “The unemployment rate and payroll job counts both showed minimal change over the month.”

Michigan’s September unemployment rate was above pre-pandemic levels.

Michigan’s September 2021 employment level remained 226,000, or 4.8 percent, below the February 2020 pre-pandemic total. Total unemployment in the state was 36,000 or 19.4 percent, higher than the February 2020 level. The September 2021 jobless rate of 4.6 percent was above the pre-pandemic rate of 3.7 percent.

Part of the reason why unemployment declined in September was because the Detroit region unemployment rate declined as well. The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s seasonally adjusted September jobless rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent. The Detroit region employment level increased by 12,000, while unemployment receded by 4,000, resulting in a workforce gain of 8,000 since August.

Joblessness in the Detroit metro area has declined significantly since September 2020.

For more detailed information, including data tables, click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5
New Squid Game-inspired recess games not good for kids

Latest News

FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
State adds weekend sites for water distribution in Benton Harbor
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
Michigan State University Police
MSU PD, deputy chief part ways