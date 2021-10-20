Advertisement

State adds weekend sites for water distribution in Benton Harbor

(WNDU)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department is adding more locations for Benton Harbor residents to pick up free bottled water.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor and Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold their first water pickup hours on Saturday, with cases of bottled water also available to residents at several other locations through the weekend and beyond.

The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency because of high amounts of lead in the water. Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

“Families that we serve in Benton Harbor are worried about safe water,” said Mackenzie Kastl, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor. “We are pleased to be able to work with the state to distribute clean, free water to our families. This is a priority for the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor. We have staff from all five our locations in Berrien and Van Buren counties volunteering at the distribution site.”

Upcoming dates and times for residents to pick up water at distribution sites are below. Unless otherwise indicated, volunteers at the site will load cases of water into vehicles.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

  • Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

  • Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

  • God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Road, 2-6 p.m.
  • Southwest Community Action Agency (Self-service pick-up), 331 Miller St., 10-2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

  • Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-noon.
  • Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

  • Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.
  • Brotherhood of All Nations, 516 Emery Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5
New Squid Game-inspired recess games not good for kids

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo watches after the team's 61-51 loss to Texas Tech in the...
WATCH LIVE: MSU basketball players press conference
It’s a victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state’s drinking water office...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
Michigan State University Police
MSU PD, deputy chief part ways