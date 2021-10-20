State adds weekend sites for water distribution in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The state health department is adding more locations for Benton Harbor residents to pick up free bottled water.

The Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor and Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church will hold their first water pickup hours on Saturday, with cases of bottled water also available to residents at several other locations through the weekend and beyond.

The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency because of high amounts of lead in the water. Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

“Families that we serve in Benton Harbor are worried about safe water,” said Mackenzie Kastl, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor. “We are pleased to be able to work with the state to distribute clean, free water to our families. This is a priority for the Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor. We have staff from all five our locations in Berrien and Van Buren counties volunteering at the distribution site.”

Upcoming dates and times for residents to pick up water at distribution sites are below. Unless otherwise indicated, volunteers at the site will load cases of water into vehicles.

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 1-3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Road, 2-6 p.m.

Southwest Community Action Agency (Self-service pick-up), 331 Miller St., 10-2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-noon.

Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 769 Pipestone, 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., 3-5 p.m.

Brotherhood of All Nations, 516 Emery Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

