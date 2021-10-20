Advertisement

Sparrow Medical Minute - Shahrzad Brown, M.D. and Thais Fortes, M.D.

By WILX News 10
Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored. An interview with Shahrzad Brown, M.D. and Thais Fortes, M.D., Breast Surgeons with the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center

Dr. Shahrzad Brown and Dr. Thais Fortes, breast surgeons with the Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer, discuss Sparrow’s comprehensive approach to breast cancer prevention and treatment.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To learn more, visit Sparrow.org/Cancer.

Most Read

Police found the non-live bomb in a Lansing home.
Police uncover treasure hiding in a WWI bomb inside Lansing home
People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
Capital Area Humane Society offering $1,000 reward for information after cat was shot with an arrow
A woman has been charged after attacking a man with a knife over the weekend.
Woman arrested for attacking man with knife
Crews worked to clean up the scene that caused the highway to close for multiple hours.
Semi truck overturns on I-96, no injuries reported

Latest News

An interview with Shahrzad Brown, M.D. and Thais Fortes, M.D., Breast Surgeons with the Sparrow...
An interview with Shahrzad Brown, M.D. and Thais Fortes, M.D., Breast Surgeons with the Sparrow Herb
An interview with Dr. Steven Martin and Dr. Ronald Hirschl, Co-Medical Directors of the...
An interview with Dr. Steven Martin and Dr. Ronald Hirschl, Co-Medical Directors of the University o
An interview with Tiffani Dusang, MSN, Sparrow Hospital, Director of Emergency and Forensic...
An interview with Tiffani Dusang, MSN, Sparrow Hospital, Director of Emergency and Forensic Nursing
An interview with Paul Entler, D.O., Sparrow Health System Vice President, Quality and...
An interview with Paul Entler, D.O., Sparrow Health System Vice President, Quality and Performance I
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Whitmer signs order expediting distribution of vaccines for Michigan youth