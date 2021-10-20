Advertisement

Silver Bells In The City returns to in-person in Downtown Lansing

(WILX)
(WILX)(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest events in the mid-Michigan area just announced they are back to in-person this upcoming holiday season.

The city of Lansing will glow with thousands of lights for the return of the 37th annual Silver Bells in the City presented by Lansing Board of Water and Light and City of Lansing on Friday, Nov. 19.

Bringing together family and friends from across the Midwest, Silver Bells in the City officially kicks off the holiday season. Generations of families and over 45,000 people anticipate this long-standing tradition.

The event features numerous activities and special outdoor performances, all highlighted with the 24th Annual Electric Light Parade with more than 60 illuminated floats, high school marching bands sparkling with thousands of lights, and the arrival of Santa.

The parade steps off at 6 p.m. on the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square. This holiday tradition promises smiles to light up the holiday season in a safe way.

Lansing native and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Taylor Manson will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. East Lansing High School graduate Taylor had a decorated high school track performance. She continued her track career at the University of Florida where her many career highlights include two-time All-SEC Outdoor Second Team (2018, 2019), two-time All-SEC Indoor Second Team (2019, 2021), 2020 USTFCCCA Indoor All-American (400m & 4x400m), and 2021 Indoor First-Team All-America (4x400m). This year, Manson represented Team USA in the Summer Olympic Track & Field Team and helped her team win the bronze in the 4x400-meter mixed relay.

Immediately following the parade, crowds will gather around the state Christmas Tree for the countdown to the lighting of the tree and community sing. This year’s tree is a 63-foot spruce that will be harvested in the western Upper Peninsula. Donated by Carla Fletcher and her family, the spruce arrives on the Capitol grounds Oct. 30.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

Latest News

Residents Urged To Be Safe Against Carbon Monoxide
Residents Urged To Be Safe Against Carbon Monoxide
Man Therapy Michigan
Man Therapy Michigan
HIGH 5 TURKEY DRIVE
High Five Turkey Drive
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal
At low levels, CO poisoning symptoms can include dizziness, headache, or flu-like symptoms. At...
Experts bring awareness to carbon monoxide poisoning as Michiganders experience colder weather