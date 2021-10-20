Silver Bells In The City returns to in-person in Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the biggest events in the mid-Michigan area just announced they are back to in-person this upcoming holiday season.

The city of Lansing will glow with thousands of lights for the return of the 37th annual Silver Bells in the City presented by Lansing Board of Water and Light and City of Lansing on Friday, Nov. 19.

Bringing together family and friends from across the Midwest, Silver Bells in the City officially kicks off the holiday season. Generations of families and over 45,000 people anticipate this long-standing tradition.

The event features numerous activities and special outdoor performances, all highlighted with the 24th Annual Electric Light Parade with more than 60 illuminated floats, high school marching bands sparkling with thousands of lights, and the arrival of Santa.

The parade steps off at 6 p.m. on the corner of Lenawee Street and South Washington Square. This holiday tradition promises smiles to light up the holiday season in a safe way.

Lansing native and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Taylor Manson will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. East Lansing High School graduate Taylor had a decorated high school track performance. She continued her track career at the University of Florida where her many career highlights include two-time All-SEC Outdoor Second Team (2018, 2019), two-time All-SEC Indoor Second Team (2019, 2021), 2020 USTFCCCA Indoor All-American (400m & 4x400m), and 2021 Indoor First-Team All-America (4x400m). This year, Manson represented Team USA in the Summer Olympic Track & Field Team and helped her team win the bronze in the 4x400-meter mixed relay.

Immediately following the parade, crowds will gather around the state Christmas Tree for the countdown to the lighting of the tree and community sing. This year’s tree is a 63-foot spruce that will be harvested in the western Upper Peninsula. Donated by Carla Fletcher and her family, the spruce arrives on the Capitol grounds Oct. 30.

