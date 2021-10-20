Parents pushing for universal mask mandate in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of Michigan parents is pushing for a universal mask mandate in schools across the state.

The group is called Michigan Parents Alliance for Safe Schools Coalition. News 10 talked to Britnee Carpenter, a Jackson mother who is a member of the group.

“We really just want to keep our kids safe. We want the community spread to be down. We want to not overwhelm our hospitals,” said Carpenter

She says they’re working hard to push for the mandate at every level of government.

“We try to get parents to go to school board meetings, we are attending county commissioner meetings, we have wrote to everyone possible it feels like at MDHHS. we have contacted the governor, we’re just reaching out anyway to anyone we can.”

In the state’s latest weekly report, 858 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan schools.

News 10 reached out to the state health department. They say the latest school guidance strongly recommends a mask mandate.

The department says the state is making sure Michigan students and school staff are as safe as possible in the classroom.

