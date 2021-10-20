Advertisement

NFL Concerned About Gambling Issues

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders in Denver. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - The NFL is kicking off a $6.2 million campaign for problem gambling programs across the country. The effort aims to get fans to set limits on their wagers, understand the risks of betting and know where to go for help. The league is partnering with the National Council on Problem Gambling to improve the group’s nationwide help line, create new treatment programs and teach fans who gamble to do so responsibly. Some of it will target people who are too young to legally gamble but may feel tempted to do so. The American Gaming Association says 45 million Americans plan to bet on NFL games this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

Latest News

Keke Coutee
Houston Texans Release Noted Veteran
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Mayfield To Miss Browns’ Thursday Game
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Surgery For Mets’ Carrasco
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Key Game Four Tonight in Los Angeles