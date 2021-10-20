Advertisement

In My View: Big Ten race going to the wire

It will be fascinating to sort out who survives and who does not in the final six weeks.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten race in football is going to the wire. Every team who has had a great season thus far has most, if not all, of its big games in front of it.

Michigan State, Michigan and everyone else have playoff hopes. So, there are a number of losses to get pinned on teams with big records right now and it will be fascinating in my view to sort out who survives and who does not in the final six weeks.

