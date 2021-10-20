MSU PD, deputy chief part ways

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police (MSU PD) and Deputy Chief Traci Ruiz have parted ways.

MSU PD Public Information Officer Chris Rozman confirmed the move to News 10 on Wednesday.

“Ms. Ruiz is no longer an employee of MSU Police and Public Safety or Michigan State University,” Rozman stated. “As this is a personnel matter, we are not able to provide any additional information.”

Ruiz, a Lansing native, was placed on leave last month.

She received an education from Lansing Community College and Michigan State University. She’s worked in mid-Michigan law enforcement since 1996.

Ruiz’s departure comes less than two months after former MSU PD captain Valerie O’Brien was sentenced on drunk driving charges.

The department emphasizes that there is no safety concern on campus and these incidents are strictly personnel matters.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

