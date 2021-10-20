Advertisement

Mayfield To Miss Browns’ Thursday Game

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker...
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, touches the helmet of quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will sit out tomorrow night’s game against the Denver Broncos with a painful left shoulder injury and backup Case Keenum will start. The quarterback switch ends speculation about whether Mayfield would try to push through an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that he suffered last month and has worsened in recent weeks. By sitting out against the Broncos, Mayfield will have some extra time to rest and heal because the Browns don’t play again until Oct. 31 against Pittsburgh. The Browns will now turn to Keenum, who has made 62 career NFL starts, most recently for Washington in 2019.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
NFL Concerned About Gambling Issues
Keke Coutee
Houston Texans Release Noted Veteran
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Surgery For Mets’ Carrasco
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Key Game Four Tonight in Los Angeles