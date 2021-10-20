Man Therapy launches in Michigan to help men maintain their mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -New this year to the area, Man Therapy Michigan is a statewide campaign targeted at working-aged men to combat the stigma surrounding mental health.

Studio 10 talked with Kristen Smith, LMSW, about what resources are available to men in the area where they use stories of hope, resilience, and recovery, coupled with humor, to reduce stigma and reshape the conversation around suicide prevention and men’s mental health.

