Key Game Four Tonight in Los Angeles

UNDATED (AP) - Julio Urías (oo-REE’-uhs) returns to his regular role in the rotation when he starts for the Dodgers tonight against Atlanta in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Braves manager Brian Snitker says he’ll go with a bullpen game with his team leading the series 2-1. In the ALCS, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are tied at 2-all going into Game 5 at Fenway Park. Framber Valdez will start for Houston against Chris Sale.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.