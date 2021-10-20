Advertisement

Key Game Four Tonight in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)(Jae Hong | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP) - Julio Urías (oo-REE’-uhs) returns to his regular role in the rotation when he starts for the Dodgers tonight against Atlanta in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series. Braves manager Brian Snitker says he’ll go with a bullpen game with his team leading the series 2-1. In the ALCS, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are tied at 2-all going into Game 5 at Fenway Park. Framber Valdez will start for Houston against Chris Sale.

