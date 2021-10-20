Jackson Co. Board of Commissioners votes to oppose mask, vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has voted to oppose vaccine and mask mandates.

The vote passed 7-2 in a meeting held Tuesday. During the meeting, Commissioners in favor of the motion said they believed the heads of various local departments had issued orders that were overly restrictive.

In the resolution, the commissioners said, “Jackson County does not support mandatory vaccinations, wearing of masks or other face coverings, testing, contact tracing, use of vaccine passports, or differing treatment of unvaccinated individuals in schools, businesses, and public places...”

The resolution also state what form the opposition will take, saying, “The Jackson County Commission shall not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations, masks, or passports for County employees ... we hereby direct the County Administrator to notify department heads that no funds or resources should be expended for the enforcement of any unconstitutional mandates regarding COVID-19 including the arrest and prosecution of any person accused of violating any such mandate regarding COVID-19.”

The commissioners also requested a copy of the resolution be sent to various state and national leaders, including Governor Whitmer and President Biden.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.