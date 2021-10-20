High Five Turkey Drive begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The High Five Turkey Drive is back this year and we need your help! Every year, the High Five Turkey Drive Committee pledges to provide a turkey on the Thanksgiving table for more than 1,100 Mid-Michigan families that may not otherwise enjoy this special meal. Every year in Lansing since 2010, WILX, The Greater Lansing Food Bank, Orange Insoles, Playmakers and Midwest Independent Retailers Association have provided Thanksgiving turkeys to families in need.

With a $15 donation to The High Five Turkey Drive, you will be providing a 12-14 lb turkey for a Mid-Michigan family serving about twelve people. With only $5 more, a $20 donation will provide the turkey AND side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal. (All donations are tax-deductible; Receipt upon request.)

There are two easy ways to donate! Click HERE to donate online directly through The High Five Turkey Drive PayPal link OR mail in a check payable to: MIRA Foundation, 5779 West Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 by November 19, 2021.

We thank you for continuing to support our wonderful Mid-Michigan community.

