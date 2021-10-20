Heath Dept.: Masks, small groups ok for Halloween celebrations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Halloween just over a week away, the state health department is offering tips to keep the holiday and loved ones safe while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we urge everyone to take precautions to participate safely,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “There are still ways to celebrate safely, and the MDHHS guidance provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to pass out treats.”

Tips for everyone include getting the vaccine if you are eligible (ages 12 and older), staying home if you are sick, wearing a mask covering both your mouth and nose, washing your hands and using hand sanitizer often, and coughing or sneezing into your elbow.

MDHHS also strongly advises adults and children ages 6 months and over to get their annual flu vaccine. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered in the same visit.

Tips for trick-or-treaters and parents:

Talk with children about Halloween safety and expectations.

Stay outdoors for activities, particularly if participants are not vaccinated.

Trick or treat in small groups.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

If indoors or in crowded outdoor settings, wear a face mask covering both mouth and nose (a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask).

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes difficulty breathing. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Tips for homeowners to consider:

Distribute candy on a table to eliminate direct contact.

Consider handing out candy in an open space where distancing is possible, rather than from the front door.

Consider a neighborhood costume parade; it is an easy way to keep a safe space between children.

To find a vaccine near you, visit VaccineFinder.org.

