Advertisement

Experts bring awareness to carbon monoxide poisoning as Michiganders experience colder weather

Experts said there are more carbon monoxide exposures during the colder months as more people use their furnaces and heaters.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The weather is about to get colder and homeowners need to pay attention to their furnaces. Experts are warning to check heating and cooling systems because now is the time of year to check furnaces to make sure they’re working properly.

Experts said there are more carbon monoxide exposures during the colder months as more people use their furnaces and heaters. Terry Dedoes with Consumers Energy said, “The heating season is when you see the most cases of carbon monoxide poisoning because it’s the time furnaces are running and quite often a malfunctioning furnace is a source for carbon monoxide poisoning.”

Consumers Energy suggests an annual check-up for each furnace. Homeowners should also clean or replace their furnace filters every two to three months. Dedoes recommends cleaning out any debris from where the exhaust vents.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas and known as a silent killer. 4,000 people are hospitalized and about 400 die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the CDC. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to the flu. A person can experience a headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion. If you think you’ve been exposed get some fresh air and call for emergency help.

Some ways to prevent Co2 exposure is to never leave a running car in an enclosed space like a garage or leave a generator running in an enclosed space. Make sure it’s away from any open windows and in an area that has proper ventilation.

Consumers Energy recommends homeowners install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes. They recommend installing one detector on each floor of the home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Benson Lindsey, 22, and his girlfriend Marshae Nash were ambushed and fatally shot outside a...
Couple ambushed, killed in front of baby at Detroit gas station
2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for...
Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.
Dewitt schools announce new mask rule for students K-5

Latest News

Residents Urged To Be Safe Against Carbon Monoxide
Residents Urged To Be Safe Against Carbon Monoxide
Man Therapy Michigan
Man Therapy Michigan
HIGH 5 TURKEY DRIVE
High Five Turkey Drive
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, defendant Liane Shekter Smith listens during a...
Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal