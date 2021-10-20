Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 7,108 new cases, 135 deaths over two day period

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan health department reported 7,108 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, averaging 3,554 cases per day during that span. The state also reported an additional 135 deaths.

State totals now climb to 1,097,129 cases and 21,744 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 78 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review.

Testing now averages over 34,000 per day in the last five days, with the state positivity rate averaging around 12% during that time frame.

Michigan residents continue to get vaccinated at a slow rate. On Tuesday, the state health department reported 68.4% of Michiganders 16 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, just a .3% increase from last week.

Ingham County reports 27,182 cases and 440 deaths.

Jackson County reports 18,347 cases and 315 deaths.

Clinton County reports 7,242 cases and 99 deaths.

Eaton County reports 11,112 cases and 227 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 7,199 cases and 123 deaths.

