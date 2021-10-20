Benton Harbor declares state of emergency

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Benton Harbor City Commission has now declared a local state of emergency because of a high lead count in the water. That gives the city more state and local resources to replace lead pipes. Right now, the timeline to get the lead out of the city’s water system is 18 months.

“We hear the community, we know that problem, we’re working every day. I believe everyone in this room has been working seven days a week, our phones have been going off twelve hours a day, some of us twenty-four hours a day listening to the complaints, the response of the people. We’re just telling the people we’re not waiting twenty years, we’re not waiting ten years, we’re not waiting five years, we’re waiting as soon as possible.”

The mayor is currently working with the city commission and the state to make sure the people of Benton Harbor have immediate access to bottled water.

Residents say they’re growing impatient.

“It’s miserable. I’m frustrated, I don’t like it. I wanna see Benton Harbor move forward. Getting all our pipes, getting our rusted pipes out of the ground and put those new pipes up in there, getting the pipes up in houses because some of the houses is old like mine need new pipes up in it you know and i can’t afford it.”

