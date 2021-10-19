Advertisement

Tips on how to keep costs down when remodeling your kitchen

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Remodeling your kitchen can be quite expensive. Jenn Sesniak, the owner of Bluebird Kitchen and Design, shared some ways that you can keep the costs down when you remodel your kitchen.

For instance, you may want to consider keeping your existing appliances. Plus, find out why it might be a good time to declutter and get organized before you start to remodel your kitchen.

