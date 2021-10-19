Advertisement

Single car accident kills one in Brighton Twp

(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are trying to figure out what caused a car to crash in Brighton Township.

According to tweets from Michigan State Police, troopers investigated the crash on westbound I-96 near Kensington Rd. at approximately 7:35 Tuesday morning.

Police say the car ran off the road.

The 52-year-old driver from Novi was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

