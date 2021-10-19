Single car accident kills one in Brighton Twp

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are trying to figure out what caused a car to crash in Brighton Township.

According to tweets from Michigan State Police, troopers investigated the crash on westbound I-96 near Kensington Rd. at approximately 7:35 Tuesday morning.

Police say the car ran off the road.

The 52-year-old driver from Novi was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

