WATCH LIVE: Sen. Peters to announce Great Lakes Coast Guard National Center of Expertise headquarters in Michigan

By Jake Vigna
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Senator Gary Peters will hold a Zoom press conference to discuss the location selection of a new Coast Guard headquarters for the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Coast Guard National Center of Expertise (NCOE) will be headquartered in dual locations to maximize research and operational capabilities. Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie will serve as the hub of the Great Lakes NCOE and home to its supervisor.

Another location will be sited at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Ann Arbor.

Peters authored and passed legislation into law establishing the Great Lakes NCOE in 2018, and successfully secured $4.5 million for the initiative. The Great Lakes NCOE will examine the impacts of oil spills in freshwater environments and help develop effective responses. This work will be critical in protecting the Great Lakes, as current oil spill response technologies are primarily designed for saltwater environments.

News 10 will have coverage of the announcement starting at 3:30 p.m.

