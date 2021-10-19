Ravens Lose Key Player

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022.

