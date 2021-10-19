Advertisement

Ravens Lose Key Player

Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an...
Baltimore Ravens players celebrate a Justin Tucker 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won 19-17. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022.

