Opening Night NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks will be raising their championship banner tonight before hosting the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA season opens. It’s been just three months since Giannis Antetokoumpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) 50-point performance secured a title-clinching victory for the Bucks over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In tonight’s other game, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.

