Opening Night NBA

Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony...
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (3) drives against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Milwaukee Bucks will be raising their championship banner tonight before hosting the Brooklyn Nets as the NBA season opens. It’s been just three months since Giannis Antetokoumpo’s (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-pohz) 50-point performance secured a title-clinching victory for the Bucks over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In tonight’s other game, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors.

