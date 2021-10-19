Advertisement

Nominate a Studio 10 Teacher of the Week!

Sponsored by Michigan Farm Bureau & the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters
Teacher of the Week!
Teacher of the Week!(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is your chance to nominate a teacher who will be featured on Studio 10 and win an amazing prize package! Below, you can nominate that special teacher who has inspired you and someone who you think is a great teacher. Then tune into Studio 10 on Thursday’s at 4PM, when we’ll announce the weekly winner.

The winning teachers will win a prize package of 1 story book with educator guide, classroom set of bookmarks or stickers and informational flyers on Michigan Farm Bureau programs. In addition, one of the teacher’s classes will win a free fun & educational field trip with transportation to the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters. There are activities there for everyone from the young to the young at heart. There are twenty-four museum quality exhibits to explore, a tractor simulator to test your planting skills and a Kids’ Korner for the younger kids. The IQhub is a one-of-a-kind facility that teaches visitors about agriculture and the environment, through hands-on interactive exhibits. Transportation reimbursement is provided by IQhub through a grant, and the details will be provided to any school scheduling an IQhub field trip.

