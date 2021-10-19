New Squid Game-inspired recess games not good for kids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s one of the most watched shows on Netflix, but the influence of ‘Squid Game’ is now making its way into recess. Some kids are mocking the show by coming up with their own games, and some of them are harmful.

With Squid Game appearing on millions of screens worldwide, the Netflix thriller boasts childhood games resulting in life-or-death scenarios. While many see it as an entertaining TV show, there are reports of children replicating the games and stirring up violence among their friends.

The Washington Post says they’re replacing bullets with punches and other forms of physical aggression.

Brittany Edwards has a niece that’s in second grade. She says she remembers being influenced by violent video games and TV shows when she was growing up. But, she says the stakes are much higher with the younger generations.

“We would make fake lightsabers and things like that. Now, kids actually have access to guns and knives that they do take to schools and try to harm others and harm themselves,” Edwards said. “It’s a completely different era that we live in now.”

With a little girl of her own, Ashley Page says parents need to be careful about what they allow their kids to watch.

“I don’t think kids should be allowed to see that type of stuff and mimic it, because you don’t know what could happen,” Page said.

Edwards agrees.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that they’re dealing with things that are positive and not so negative in nature so they won’t go back and go to school and mimic those things, or act in such a way that could be dangerous,” Edwards said.

Some parents who spoke with News 10 say they realized their kid was exposed to Squid Game on a popular gaming app called “Roblox”. The app allows them to play some of the games from the show.

The age rating for “Squid Game” on Netflix is TV-MA, which means for mature audiences only.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.