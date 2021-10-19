MSU asking faculty and staff to volunteer in dining halls

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The labor shortage is hitting Michigan State University, forcing the school to ask for help.

MSU is now asking faculty and staff to volunteer to work in campus dining halls.

In an email sent to the MSU dean, directors, and chairs on Monday and obtained by News 10 on Tuesday, Vennie Gore invited faculty and staff to sign up to volunteer.

“As you know, like other schools and universities across the country, Culinary Servies is experiencing severe staffing shortages,” Gore, senior vice president for residential and hospitality services and auxiliary enterprises, wrote. “Many businesses in the local area and around the country are hiring, and we are all competing for the same available talent.”

In the email, Gore noted that there is a specific need for help during evenings and weekends.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.