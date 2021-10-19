Michigan’s first case of COVID-19 in a cat found in Ingham Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan pet owners are urged to take precautions after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, in a cat from Ingham County, the first in the state.

According to MDARD, the cat had close contact with its owners, who were confirmed to have COVID-19 about a week before the cat became ill. The cat was tested after it began to sneeze and has since recovered.

“Given the other reported cases of SARS-CoV-2 being found in pets throughout the world, this detection is not unexpected,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “The cases in animals generally have involved direct contact with an owner or caretaker who was ill or tested positive for COVID-19.”

As of October 18, 2021, there have been 257 confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in animals throughout the United States, including 99 cats, since the start of the pandemic. There is no evidence to suggesting animals are playing a significant role in the transmission of the virus to humans and that the possibility is very low, according to MDARD

“COVID-19 mainly spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing, and talking,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Protecting pets begins by taking precautions to protect yourself by getting one of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.”

Here’s how you can protect your pets:

Avoid direct contact, including kissing, snuggling,

Avoid letting them sleep in a sick person’s bed, as difficult as it may be, and

Avoid sharing food with a sick person.

MDARD recommends that if possible, ask a non-sick member of the household to take care of the pets. If people with COVID-19 must care for a pet, MDARD recommends wearing a mask as well as wash your hands before and after interacting with them.

Signs of SARS-CoV-2 in animals can include fever, sneezing, coughing, nasal discharge, eye discharge, vomiting, and/or diarrhea. If you think your pet is sick with the virus or if you have concerns about your pet’s health, please contact your veterinarian. Testing is recommended in some circumstances, including for animals with recent exposure to a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. A veterinarian will need to obtain approval to test animals for SARS-CoV-2 from MDARD by calling 800-292-3939.

For more recommendations and information, please visit the Center for Disease Control’s Animals and COVID-19 and the United States Department of Agriculture’s SARS-CoV-2 in Animals in the United States websites.

