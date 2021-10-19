Michigan health department urging flu vaccinations ahead of flu season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan health department is urging residents to get vaccinated against the flu ahead of flu season, setting a goal of 4 million shots in arms.

The MDHHS said getting the flu vaccine is critical this season because flu viruses and COVID-19 will be spreading simultaneously. Residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their flu shot. According to the CDC, those who are at higher risk for contracting flu are also at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

“I encourage every Michigander to get their flu shot as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Over the last 18 months, we’ve all seen just how critical vaccines are to keeping people safe from disease, and I want to thank every Michigander who has received their COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and received my flu shot last week, and I hope you do too.”

Each year flu vaccination reduces the burden of influenza significantly in the United States preventing millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.

“Everyone aged 6 months and up is recommended to receive a flu vaccination with rare exceptions, and we encourage them to do so as soon as possible,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “There is an ample supply of flu vaccine available in many convenient locations from primary care providers to local pharmacies. We know these vaccines are safe and they protect vulnerable Michiganders.”

The 2020-2021 flu season was unique in many ways, resulting in historically low flu activity for the entire season. Public health professionals indicate that community mitigation measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic such as masking and social distancing and influenza vaccination could have contributed to the below average amount of influenza cases last season.

However, during a typical flu season like the 2019-2020 flu season, the nation recorded 39 to 56 million estimated cases of the flu, 18 to 26 million medical visits due to the flu and nearly half a million flu hospitalizations.

Flu vaccines are available now at local health departments, physician offices and pharmacies around the state. Find a location near you using the Vaccine Finder. Visit Michigan.gov/flu for more information or visit IVaccinate.org to find answers to your vaccine questions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.