Local audio theater returns to the stage with Halloween double feature show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Studio 10, we have previewed and given the behind the scenes look at many plays and musicals. But today we are highlighting a different kind of theater. It’s called Audio/Radio theater- where companies create or reimagine classic radio programs.

Mid-Michigan is home to a local audio theater called, Audio Air Force.

It’s a Lansing based organization that uses their voices to tell original or classic stories.

They will be hosting their first live show since the pandemic this Halloween.

“All you need are some cues to do that in your imagination,” said Dave Downing, a member of the audio theater.

Audio Air Force has been producing audio theater in the area for seven years now, using the concept of ‘theatre of the mind’ to explain what makes these shows so unique.

“I call it the ultimate virtual reality because what you can create in your imagination is better than any computer graphics on any IMAX screen anywhere.”

Like stage productions, audio theater is usually done in front of a live audience.

Actors will be at microphones and the sound effects crew takes care of the noises like footsteps, water pouring and opening doors.

“If you put all those pieces together and use your imagination, you can create a picture as vivid as you want.”

This unique organization hasn’t performed in front of a live audience since Valentines Day of 2019, so you can only imagine how excited they are to be back.

“This is homecoming for us, which is going to be great. this is our home at the Robin theater so this is home base for us. "

Audio Air Forces’ next show is their next show is their Halloween double feature.

“We do recreations of classic radio shows and we also do original scripts so we have one of each. The original one we’re doing is one a husband of one of our regular actors, wrote a script for us to produce for Halloween, it’s called the “Hunted radio.” It’s about a couple of old time radio stars and it’s really kind of interesting the way the way the story develops. Then the other segment that we’re going to do for the Halloween show is the radio version of the classic story of the Birds, which you might remember is Alfred Hitchcock. That’s classic movie.”

The show will be on Halloween at 4:30.

You can get your tickets at the Robin Theater or online: https://audioairforce.com/

