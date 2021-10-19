Lead water pipe replacement taking decades to finish

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Benton Harbor is running out of bottled water early. People there are using it for everything, since the city announced its water has too much lead and isn’t safe.

There are thousands of lead water lines across mid-Michigan. Now, there’s an effort to speed up line replacements, though not every community is speeding up its timeline.

The city of Jackson said it is keeping its 35-year timeline to replace more than 11,000 lines. It replaced around 300 lines since the Flint water crisis, which surprised some residents.

“I had no idea there were still lead water pipes,” said Matthew Oberst. “I would not like to see what happened in Flint here in Jackson. That’s why I think this needs to be taken care of.”

Of Jackson’s 12,042 water lines, 11,339 of them are known to have lead.

“We’re in a position where we already started, but we got a late start,” said Aaron Dimick, city of Jackson spokesman.

Dimick said the city plans to increase how many lines it replaces every year, but it will still take about 35 years to get them all.

“It’s mostly the sheer number and a huge undertaking. Because you have to dig up part of the street, you have to dig up people’s front yards or parking lots if it is a business,” said Dimick.

He said right now, the city isn’t worried about becoming the next Flint or Benton Harbor.

“We know lead service lines cause problems and they need to be taken out as soon as possible. We do a lot of testing of our water system. We take samples from across the city and compare them,” said Dimick.

Dimick told News 10 all levels are currently below the state guidelines and is safe to drink. There’s no concern about Lansing’s water.

Lansing’s Board of Water and Light replaced all lead lines before Flint’s water was tainted.

“If you’re proactive, it’s generally cheaper to be ahead of the curve and get this done. In this case, I think it paid off,” said Dick Peffley, Lansing BWL General Manager.

Peffley said BWL developed new ways to get the pipes replaced and crews got all 12,000 lines replaced in 12 years. He said since Flint’s water crisis, they’ve used that in other communities.

“We’re starting to get more calls and we’re willing to help any community. Talk to them and if need be we could actually go down there and train them as we did in Flint,” said Peffley.

Peffley said no one from Benton Harbor has contacted them yet about getting lead water lines out of the ground. Replacing lead water lines is part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

It includes $45 billion for communities to get lead water lines out of the water system. You can access the water line inventory from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy HERE.

Water System Known Lead Previously Connected To Lead Likely Lead No Information Likely Not Lead No Lead Total Service Lines Blackman Township 3 0 0 0 0 2,768 2,7771 Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 558 0 588 Charlotte 0 0 123 3,020 370 335 3,848 Concord 0 0 0 250 0 0 564 Corunna 3 0 0 20 0 822 845 Dansville 0 0 0 0 0 68 68 East Lansing 1 3 460 261 2,722 4,438 7,935 Eaton Rapids 96 0 0 0 0 3,104 3,200 Elsie 0 0 386 0 0 0 Fowlerville 0 0 0 0 281 517 798 Grand Ledge 0 0 0 2,006 6 927 9,939 Grass Lake 0 0 0 0 304 271 575 Hillsdale 45 0 841 1,865 0 53 2,804 Jackson 11,339 0 0 0 513 190 12,042 Jonesville 0 41 0 867 0 0 908 Lansing BWL 0 0 0 0 0 60,406 60,406 Lansing Township 0 0 0 0 0 2,239 2,239 Leoni Township 0 0 0 0 688 0 688 Leslie 103 75 120 0 0 556 779 Mason 601 0 885 0 530 902 2,918 Meridian Township 0 0 0 0 0 11,852 11,852 MSU 0 0 0 0 0 286 286 Napoleon Township 0 0 0 0 0 148 148 Olivet 0 0 0 80 0 306 386 Ovid 0 14 0 0 642 0 656 Owosso 2,195 40 1,579 1,626 21 1,231 6,692 Parma 0 0 0 0 280 280 280 Parma 0 0 0 0 0 108 108 Springport 0 0 0 0 0 273 273 St. Johns 0 0 28 0 108 2,719 2,855 Stockbridge 0 0 502 0 0 0 502 Summit Township 0 0 0 0 552 0 7,646 Webberville 0 0 0 0 0 455 455 Westphalia 0 0 0 0 0 425 425 Williamston 0 0 0 465 14 896 1,505

