FDA planning to allow mix and match vaccines

Over 21,000 Michiganders have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow Americans to mix and match their...
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow Americans to mix and match their COVID-19 vaccines.(WMTV)
By Alyssa Plotts and Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow Americans to mix and match their COVID-19 vaccines. That means you can get a booster from a different drug maker than your original shots.

Currently, FDA is expected to announce authorization for boosters for Johnson & Johnson and Moderna by Wednesday and the mixing and matching of vaccine boosters may also be coming this week.

As of Tuesday morning, Michigan is reporting over nearly 1.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Over 21,000 Michiganders have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Right now, Michigan’s daily case count is actually higher than it was this time last year.

As more boosters may soon be available, right now in Michigan over 350,000 booster shots have been given.

When it comes to the mixing of vaccine doses, the government would not recommend one shot over another. As of now, health experts prefer you stick with the same brand.

If you are looking to get your booster dose in the Lansing area, you can get it at a Sparrow clinic, McLaren Health System location, the Ingham County Health Department, and a number of local pharmacies.

