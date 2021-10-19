Earn a free meal just by giving a furry friend a home; here’s how

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A forever friend and a free meal. Ingham County Animal Shelter is partnering with City Limits in Mason to promote adoptions at the shelter.

For each adoption, City Limits will offer coupons for a free meal at their restaurant.

Director of ICAS Heidi Williams says the partnership is incredible to help support local businesses, as well as the shelter.

“The generosity of City Limits is greatly appreciated by everyone here at the shelter,” said Heidi Williams, director at ICACS. “The support from local businesses to help the animals at the shelter is incredible. We love our community and it’s encouraging to see our community support everything we do.”

The coupons will be offered at the shelter while supplies last.

